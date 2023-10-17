Pheasants Forever PATH program adding land for hunting and conservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every year, tens of thousands of people come to South Dakota for the pheasant season opener. While many of them already have connections to hunt on private land, some come looking to see what public options there are. This year, they’ll have plenty to pick from.

Pheasant season is one of the busiest tourist seasons for eastern South Dakota. Last year, the total amount spent by hunters reached over $257 million, $166 million of that coming from non-resident hunters. In Brown County alone, over $17 million was spent by hunters. Aberdeen Convention & Visitors Bureau Casey Weismantel said it’s one of their biggest economic activities for the whole year, and welcoming more and more hunters every year is something they aim for.

“We get a lot of traffic that just comes in our office, looking for places to hunt. Can I direct them to that secret hotspot, push that button to make sure that they’re in the right area,” Weismantel said.

For some time now, the Aberdeen Pheasant Coalition, made up of it’s local Pheasants Forever chapter and local businesses, has been offering monetary incentives to local landowners and open up more grounds to hunters. The program paid those landowners to preserve habitats, and allowed hunters onto the grounds without the need for additional permission. Weismantel said that effort has added 4,000 acres to the Aberdeen area open to hunters.

“When you tell somebody that there’s 4,000 acres of prime nesting, pheasant-rearing habitat in and around Aberdeen in addition to all of the state land, they look strongly upon Aberdeen as their destination to go,” Weismantel said.

That effort was noticed by the national Pheasants Forever organization, and adopted to form a program of it’s own. Public Access to Habitat, or PATH, offers extra incentives to landowners for access.

The program guidelines state that CRP and high-quality undisturbed habitat are incentivized at a base rate of up to $25 per acre. The habitat must remain undisturbed annually, outside of required management practices. Contract lengths start at 10 years, and all PATH enrollments require a South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Walk-In Area contract as well.

South Dakota state coordinator for Pheasants Forever Matt Gottlob said while the focus of the program is hunting, the land in partnership with the Walk-In Area program also allows for much more.

“The focus of it, obviously in the pheasant capitol of the world, is hunting opportunities for pheasants here. But it will also provide opportunities for hiking and biking, wildlife photography as well as fishing and trapping,” Gottlob said.

Gottlob said that partnership with Game, Fish & Parks also allows the monetary incentives to stack, meaning that interested landowners can take advantage of both programs.

“These contracts will be in addition to the South Dakota Walk-In Area program. So all of the opportunities that are provided through the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, with new enrollments with their Walk-In Area access program, the PATH payments will be in addition to those,” Gottlob said.

Already, the program has enrolled 13 contracts in 13 counties in South Dakota. Gottlob said they have more contracts in discussion now.

Weismantel said expanding the program statewide will allow other areas of South Dakota to take advantage of what’s worked in Aberdeen so far, adding jobs and bringing in more visitors.

“When those hunters come in, that’s one extra person at the hotel that has to clean sheets, or in the restaurant that has to grill a steak. It means jobs,” Weismantel said.

