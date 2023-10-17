Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Second basketball game at Sanford Pentagon selected to air nationally

Sanford Pentagon prepares for D-I college basketball
Sanford Pentagon prepares for D-I college basketball(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A national audience will see the Sanford Pentagon for a second time during the 2023-24 season as CBS Sports Network will televise the Oregon vs. Syracuse men’s basketball game.

The game is scheduled for noon CT on Dec. 17 in Sioux Falls.

“When you bring together two powerhouse college basketball programs from across the country, people are going to notice,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “We are excited to have a national audience get a view of what teams who have competed here already know – the Sanford Pentagon is an elite venue to play a major college basketball game.”

Oregon vs. Syracuse is one of five NCAA Division I men’s basketball games announced for this season at the Sanford Pentagon. Auburn matches up against Baylor Nov. 7, which will air on ESPN.

Additionally, Nebraska takes on Oregon State Nov. 18, South Dakota faces UT Rio Grande Valley Nov. 10 and South Dakota State plays Towson Dec. 1.

Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has hosted more than 80 Division I men’s and women’s college basketball games. Last December, the Pentagon hosted a rematch of the 2021 men’s national championship game between No. 6 Baylor and No. 14 Gonzaga. Two weeks later, defending women’s national champions and No. 1 ranked South Carolina defeated South Dakota State on Heritage Court.

Tickets are available now on ticketmaster.com and at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Krista Brown
Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card
City of Aberdeen will use Presentation College campus for recreation
City of Aberdeen will use Presentation College campus for recreation
Suspect charged
Convenience store employee threatened with ax during robbery

Latest News

Speaker’s Race – House set to vote
Speaker’s Race – House set to vote
Watertown residents face kidnapping, assault charges
Self-defense with Dynamic Martial Arts
Self-defense with Dynamic Martial Arts
Self-defense with Dynamic Martial Arts
Self-defense with Dynamic Martial Arts