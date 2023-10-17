Second basketball game at Sanford Pentagon selected to air nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A national audience will see the Sanford Pentagon for a second time during the 2023-24 season as CBS Sports Network will televise the Oregon vs. Syracuse men’s basketball game.

The game is scheduled for noon CT on Dec. 17 in Sioux Falls.

“When you bring together two powerhouse college basketball programs from across the country, people are going to notice,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “We are excited to have a national audience get a view of what teams who have competed here already know – the Sanford Pentagon is an elite venue to play a major college basketball game.”

Oregon vs. Syracuse is one of five NCAA Division I men’s basketball games announced for this season at the Sanford Pentagon. Auburn matches up against Baylor Nov. 7, which will air on ESPN.

Additionally, Nebraska takes on Oregon State Nov. 18, South Dakota faces UT Rio Grande Valley Nov. 10 and South Dakota State plays Towson Dec. 1.

Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has hosted more than 80 Division I men’s and women’s college basketball games. Last December, the Pentagon hosted a rematch of the 2021 men’s national championship game between No. 6 Baylor and No. 14 Gonzaga. Two weeks later, defending women’s national champions and No. 1 ranked South Carolina defeated South Dakota State on Heritage Court.

Tickets are available now on ticketmaster.com and at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office.

