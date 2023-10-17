Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Self-defense with Dynamic Martial Arts

Self-defense with Dynamic Martial Arts
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sense of fear can creep in when you’re walking alone at night or in unfamiliar places. There are, however, some simple self-defense moves that can keep you safe.

Dynamic Martial Arts of Sioux Falls joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday to teach Baylee Peterson and Elle Dickau some of these moves and discuss the importance of being able to defend yourself.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Five teens injured in car vs. semi crash
Krista Brown
Kingsley woman arrested after stealing thousands with company credit card
City of Aberdeen will use Presentation College campus for recreation
City of Aberdeen will use Presentation College campus for recreation
Suspect charged
Convenience store employee threatened with ax during robbery

Latest News

Watertown residents face kidnapping, assault charges
Self-defense with Dynamic Martial Arts
Self-defense with Dynamic Martial Arts
Looking for the signs during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Looking for the signs during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Looking for the signs during Breast Cancer Awareness Month