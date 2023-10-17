SF Christian’s Eli Anema has had a busy/succesful fall with soccer and golf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -To say it was a busy fall for our Karls TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week would be a huge understatement.

Eli Anema of SF Christian was jumping back and forth between the golf course and soccer field, trying to help his Chargers to state titles in both sports.

Zach Borg has his story...

Eli Anema is always in motion on the pitch for Sioux Falls Christian. “Obviously it comes with working hard in practice all the time. Then just like competing. Just coming out and being competitive in all the games.” Eli says.

And he stays on the move when he’s done playing soccer, doubling up on sports in the high school fall season playing for Charger golf team. “It is a lot, I will say that! Golf you can kind of practice on your own I guess so I come to soccer practice most of the time I guess and kind of do it (golf) in the aftermath.” Anema says.

The links is Eli’s first love, and he’s been one of the top golfers in Class A over the last four years, set to head to head off to college at Indiana Wesleyan next year.

His second act of soccer was pretty good too.

After all in four years Eli never lost a game he played in. “I know soccer is not his main sport and I think if he’d focused on it more (he’d have been better). He’s a very skillful player and I count on him to be one of the leaders on the team and he does that and I’m thankful for him and I’m going to miss him because I’ve been coaching him since I think he was an 8th grader at Sioux Falls Christian. So I’m thankful to have been his coach.” Sioux Falls Christian Head Soccer Coach Ephron Poyer says.

That career came to a close on Saturday in Brandon. Though he didn’t score he was active in setting up his teammates during a 4-2 victory over Tea, earning his second offensive player of the game award in helping lead the Chargers to their fourth straight state title. “Yeah it’s so awesome! The group of guys that we’ve had kinda throughout whole season, it’s been so much fun to be a part of the community that we’ve built.” Ei says.

....and taking one last chance to slow down and celebrate.

Zach Borg, Dakota NEws Now Sports.

