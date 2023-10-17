Students build greenhouse, harvest important lessons

MCINTOSH, S.D. (KFYR) - The growing season has been over for a while around here, but in one northern South Dakota town, there are a few things still growing, thanks to a new greenhouse.

It’s all thanks to the students in Tia Nehl’s Intro to Agriculture class.

They’re not only getting some hands-on learning, but also working to give back to their community.

Riley Glines isn’t much of a gardener.

“No,” the McIntosh high school freshman admits with a laugh.

But she’s learning. She’s even starting to enjoy watching things grow.

“It’s cool to see all the plants growing and that you can do that instead of going to the store and buying it,” Glines said. “It’s more fun to come in here and see the progress too.”

And Glines is learning what it takes to keep these plants thriving. She and her Intro to Agriculture classmates have planted all sorts of vegetables and herbs in this greenhouse.

“There are some peas, cucumbers, pumpkins, beans. There’s a lot of different things,” said John Maher, a freshman at McIntosh High School.

Glines is most excited about the pumpkins.

“They’re the biggest ones in there so far,” she said.

The students not only planted these veggies, but they also built this greenhouse.

“It was definitely a learning curve for all of us,” said their ag teacher, Tia Nehl.

The greenhouse and the raised beds are built with repurposed wood. The seedlings are planted in recycled cans from the school cafeteria. They’ve got a heater to keep things warm during the cold South Dakota winter.

“It’s warm in here,” said Nehl. “Sometimes when it’s 50 degrees outside in the middle of the afternoon, we’ll walk in here and it’s a good 90-100 degrees.”

They hope that might help them harvest some fresh vegetables in the middle of winter.

“I love a fresh tomato in the middle of January!” Nehl said.

Even if their garden doesn’t live up to their big dreams, their teacher hopes they might still harvest some important lessons.

“I really like to do hands-on activities and teach the kids valuable skills that they can take away when they’re done with school,” explained Nehl.

Skills that will last even longer than this new, extended growing season.

The students hope to have enough produce to donate to the school cooks to use in their school lunches.

And, depending on how things grow, they’d like to be able to sell some starter plants to local gardeners to get their garden started in the spring.

