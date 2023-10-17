Avera Medical Minute
Watertown residents face kidnapping, assault charges

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of Watertown residents have been charged after forcing a man into a vehicle and threatening him with weapons.

According to KWAT News, Codington County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brent Solum said officers were dispatched a little after 3 p.m. to a rural area of the county on a report of a man being forced into a vehicle against his will.

The suspect’s vehicle was located and stopped.

Officers determined 41 year-old Amanda Raml forced the victim into the vehicle in Watertown, then drove him into the country, stopped the vehicle, and told him to “get out.”

While Raml and the victim were standing outside the vehicle, Raml allegedly produced several weapons and made threatening statements to the victim.

A passenger in the vehicle, 18 year-old Colton Vig, produced a shotgun and fired one round into the air to “intimidate” the victim.

Raml is charged with Second Degree Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault.

Vig is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

Both were booked into jail on $10,000 cash only bond.

The victim’s name was not released.

