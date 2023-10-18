Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 17th

Coyotes VB rallies, HS Volleyball, Greatness, Stampede and SDSU Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD volleyball team rallied from down 2-0 to SDSU to beat the Jacks Tuesday night in Vermillion 3-2.

In HS Volleyball 2nd-ranked Jefferson (AA) and Dell Rapids (A) both won against ranked opponents. Gridiron Greatness from wet and windy conditions. The Stampede won a morning game in Sioux City to improve to 5-1-1 and the Jacks played their best game of the year at Hobo Day. They travel to Southern Illinois this Saturday.

