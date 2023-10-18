Avera Medical Minute
2nd-ranked Jefferson and Dell Rapids defend home floors in HS Volleyball

Cavs and Quarriers get wins at home to remain #2 teams in AA and A
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The front line of the Jefferson Cavaliers was too much for Watertown to handle Tuesday night. Mya Hejl and Emory Brosnahan in particular was impossible to stop at the net as the #2AA Cavaliers swept Watertown in straight sets to improve to 17-1. The #4 Arrows are now 17-5.

And at Dell Rapids, Madelynn Henry put on a power display herself as the #2 team in Class A edged #3A Madison 3-1. The Bulldogs are now 17-4 and the #2 Quarriers are 22-6.

