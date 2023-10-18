Breezy, Showers Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some showers and light rain moving through the region this morning. These showers will continue through the late morning and into the early afternoon for some. Clouds will start to break after that, but we’ll be dealing with the wind for most of today. A Wind Advisory is in effect west of the James River until 4 p.m. CDT. Wind gusts could be around 30 to 40 mph.

The rainfall that comes through today will be quick moving and not stick around all that long. The heaviest amounts look to be in northern and eastern parts of the region. Even that looks to only amount to about a quarter of an inch. This won’t be anything like we had at the end of last week. Thursday and Friday are looking dry with the mild temperatures sticking around. Highs for most of us will be in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll keep the dry weather rolling into the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs mainly in the 60s. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will cool off a little bit and we’ll bring in a slight chance of rain for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

