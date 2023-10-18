Avera Medical Minute
ChiliFest 2023 raises funds to battle community hunger

ChiliFest 2023 raises funds to battle community hunger
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A dozen local chefs will compete in the 2023 ChiliFest Cookoff, which raises funds for The Banquet to provide free community meals.

Members of The Banquet joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday to chat more about the event.

The event will take place from 5 - 8 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on October 19. Tickets are $30 at the door or $25 in advance by calling The Banquet at 605-335-7066.

