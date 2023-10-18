Fire destroys wind turbine in central Iowa

STUART, Iowa (KCCI) - A field in Adair County, Iowa near the town of Stuart has been damaged and a wind turbine destroyed after a fire.

The wind turbine fire burned so hot it destroyed the 22-story tall wind turbine. The fire started Tuesday morning and consumed the nacelle that holds the generator together. This caused one of the giant blades on the turbine to crash to the ground in rural Adair County.

“It’s crazy, it’s nuts. I can’t believe it. But I can, as dry and windy as it is. But it’s something else,” said Noah Courti, a Stuart resident.

The fire eventually spread to the cornfields below. That created a massive plume of smoke that spread north toward I-80. The smoke was visible for miles.

“Was coming home at like the Dexter Exit, Redfield like 10 miles from here, you can see the smoke everywhere,” said Amy Budd, a Stuart resident.

Emergency crews from Adair and surrounding towns couldn’t do much but watch the fire. They had no equipment to reach the top of the wind turbine. Officials say it’s lucky that the field was freshly plowed and that stopped the fire from spreading too far.

“We are very fortunate that this field had already been harvested,” said Robert Kempf, the Adair County Emergency Manager.

MidAmerican Energy said they don’t have a cause for the fire, but they are investigating.

