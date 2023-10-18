Home explosion in Humboldt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A home near Humboldt caught on fire after an explosion Wednesday morning.

According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby near 261st Street and 455th Avenue near Humboldt saw the incident and called first responders shortly after 7 a.m.

Phillips said an explosion in the home turned into a fire. There were individuals inside the house at the time and Phillips said they were treated on-scene and taken by helicopter to a local hospital, but could not give much more detail.

“We’ll release more information when we can make contact with the family and be able to...the scene right now is very difficult to maneuver,” said Captain Phillips while on the scene.

Crews are working to get the fire out and then will investigate the cause of the explosion.

Multiple agencies assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the response, including Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue, Colton Fire and Rescue, Hartford Area Fire and Rescue, Humboldt Fire, Minnehaha County Emergency Management and Game, Fish and Parks.

This is a developing story. Dakota News Now will provide more details as they become available.

