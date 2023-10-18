How to talk to your kids about global tragedies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the images of unrest in the Middle East flashing across screens in our homes, it can be important to be mindful of how these types of tragedies can affect our children.

Even if we change the channel or try to redirect children from the stories of lives lost and buildings in ruins, clinical social worker Krystal Lohff of Integrated Care said kids are likely to hear about it from friends or see it on their devices.

“It’s hard to limit or try to protect them and not allow kids to see those things. So we need to make sure that it’s age-appropriate,” Lohff said.

Letting your child know that you’re ready to listen can help them process the violence.

“And it’s really important that kids know they can come talk to their parents about anything,” Lohff explained. “Having that open communication is so critical. I often feel here that kids don’t feel like they can talk to their parents.”

Identifying concerns is paramount.

“(You) should always find out what their fear is. Because then we know we’re answering it correctly,” Lohff said. “We don’t want to give them more information than what they probably were looking for.”

Short answers driven by your child’s questions can be best.

“The tough questions. It’d be really good just to answer the questions that they have and not provide additional information because they may not have been aware of that,” Lohff said.

Kids may want to leave an extra light on, or need extra comfort from you. There are signs to look for when it may be time to seek additional help.

“If a child doesn’t seem like they’re settling down, or they excessive worry, it gets to be too much and it’s starting to interfere with school and either work or home life and it’s important to bring them in and just do an assessment and see what we can do to help them,” Lohff said.

Lohff said it’s important to validate any feelings they may be having.

