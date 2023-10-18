Humane Society adopts out nearly 200 pets during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first half of October, the BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored reduced adoption fees at animal shelters nationwide. This helped the Sioux Falls Humane Society adopt out 191 pets.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored these adoption fees at more than 345 shelters in 42 states from October 1st to the 15th.
