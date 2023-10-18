Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Humane Society adopts out nearly 200 pets during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first half of October, the BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored reduced adoption fees at animal shelters nationwide. This helped the Sioux Falls Humane Society adopt out 191 pets.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored these adoption fees at more than 345 shelters in 42 states from October 1st to the 15th.

🎉💙 191 ANIMALS FOUND THEIR NEW HOMES! 💙🎉 Thank you BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell for helping make these gotcha days possible! 🐶🐱🐾

Posted by Sioux Falls Area Humane Society on Monday, October 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Man found with explosive device after threatening to burn Yankton business down
Watertown residents face kidnapping, assault charges
Nate Tibbetts set to become highest paid WNBA coach with Phoenix Mercury
Nate Tibbetts finalizing deal to become highest paid coach in WNBA history!
Fundraiser supports Tea family with two sons battling muscular dystrophy
Fundraiser supports Tea family with two sons battling muscular dystrophy

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Sioux Falls needs snow plow drivers
Sioux Falls needs snow plow drivers
The city of Sioux Falls is working with the public to improve various aquatic centers...
Sioux Falls seeks public input for aquatic facilities design process
Why getting your flu shot is important
Why getting your flu shot is important