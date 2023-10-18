Humane Society adopts out nearly 200 pets during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first half of October, the BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored reduced adoption fees at animal shelters nationwide. This helped the Sioux Falls Humane Society adopt out 191 pets.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored these adoption fees at more than 345 shelters in 42 states from October 1st to the 15th.

🎉💙 191 ANIMALS FOUND THEIR NEW HOMES! 💙🎉 Thank you BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell for helping make these gotcha days possible! 🐶🐱🐾 Posted by Sioux Falls Area Humane Society on Monday, October 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.