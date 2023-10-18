Mountain lion spotted in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Madison Police are warning residents after a mountain lion was spotted in town around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The mountain lion was believed to be traveling north. There have been no other reported sightings.

Police say residents should keep their pets indoors and be aware if they plan on going for a walk or jog.

Game, Fish and Parks has been notified of the sighting. The video was obtained from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.