Nearly 7,500 South Dakotans enroll in Medicaid Expansion in first 60 days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to the Medicaid Expansion program, health insurance is more accessible in South Dakota, and almost 7,500 residents have already signed up for the program since July 1.

About 52,000 South Dakotans qualify for the program, and many who were not previously eligible can now get coverage, including adults aged 19 to 64 with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level.

“With expanded qualifications, individuals with incomes up to about $20,000 per year and families of 4 with an income up to about $40,000 per year will now be able to access great, affordable health insurance through the Medicaid program,” said Penny Kelley, Outreach and Enrollment Services Program Manager at Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD).

CHAD has health insurance navigators throughout the state who assist residents needing help finding affordable coverage.

Although individuals can apply anytime for Medicaid, applying during the upcoming open enrollment season, November 11 through January 15, can lower the cost of insurance.

To find a navigator or learn more about affordable health coverage in South Dakota, visit GetCoveredSouthDakota.org or call 211.

