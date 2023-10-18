Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nearly 7,500 South Dakotans enroll in Medicaid Expansion in first 60 days

Applications now accepted for South Dakota Medicaid expansion
Applications now accepted for South Dakota Medicaid expansion(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to the Medicaid Expansion program, health insurance is more accessible in South Dakota, and almost 7,500 residents have already signed up for the program since July 1.

About 52,000 South Dakotans qualify for the program, and many who were not previously eligible can now get coverage, including adults aged 19 to 64 with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level.

“With expanded qualifications, individuals with incomes up to about $20,000 per year and families of 4 with an income up to about $40,000 per year will now be able to access great, affordable health insurance through the Medicaid program,” said Penny Kelley, Outreach and Enrollment Services Program Manager at Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD).

CHAD has health insurance navigators throughout the state who assist residents needing help finding affordable coverage.

Although individuals can apply anytime for Medicaid, applying during the upcoming open enrollment season, November 11 through January 15, can lower the cost of insurance.

To find a navigator or learn more about affordable health coverage in South Dakota, visit GetCoveredSouthDakota.org or call 211.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Man found with explosive device after threatening to burn Yankton business down
Watertown residents face kidnapping, assault charges
Nate Tibbetts set to become highest paid WNBA coach with Phoenix Mercury
Nate Tibbetts finalizing deal to become highest paid coach in WNBA history!

Latest News

Someone You Should Know: Brightening the day with Junie
Diane Kenkel, and her dog Junie, are this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: Brightening the day with Junie
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
Virginia man wanted for double fatal shooting arrested in Vermillion