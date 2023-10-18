Paint the Plow event returns for 14th year on Saturday

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A colorful twist on winter preparedness is set for this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The Paint the Plow program invites schools, local groups, and organizations to paint a city plow.

On Saturday, artists will display their work at the Levitt for public voting and the winning plows will be part of this year’s Parade of Lights in November.

The city said the project has grown into a true community effort by combining art and utility.

“We enjoy hosting Paint the Plow every year and seeing the creativity our community’s young artists have to offer,” said Dustin Hansen, Street Operations Manager for the City of Sioux Falls. “This is a community-building program and event that also brings awareness to the winter weather season ahead and how residents can prepare.”

The 14th Paint the Plow event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. More information can be found on the city’s website.

