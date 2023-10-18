Rural health care summit addresses workforce issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health professionals gathered on Wednesday with the goal of addressing challenges in patient care in remote places across our region.

Organizers of Sanford’s annual summit on the future of health care said this year’s event focused on building up the workforce, adding it all starts with frontline caregivers.

Other topics included how to train and retain rural healthcare workers as well as addressing physician burnout.

“We are working to address, not just our hospitals, but also our clinics and access to care that way,” said Sanford Health’s chief nursing officer, Erica DeBoer. “As well as our skilled facilities, I think the benefit and the advantage that we have as part of an integrated system at Sanford is we have so many connections to resources. An event like this today is helping bring thought leaders together so that we can solve some of these big problems.”

Leaders also agreed that attracting frontline caregivers to rural areas should be a top priority.

