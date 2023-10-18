Avera Medical Minute
SDSU’s Rogers says Hobo Day win was best game of the year for top-ranked Jackrabbits

Jacks will play at Southern Illinois on Saturday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Jackrabbits of South Dakota State are coming off an impressive 41-6 thrashing of Northern Iowa on Hobo Day in Brookings Saturday.

They will try and maintain that high level of play at Southern Illinois this week know that a trip to Vermillion is the following Saturday.

Although they can’t play a whole lot better than they did during the homecoming victory.

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “We played a really good football team and we played arguably our best game of the season thus far and I’m happy with where we are at. But we’ve got to continue to get better and we’ve got another tough one this week. It’s another challenge in Southern Illinois and we’ve got to get ready to bring our best for this game.”

The Jacks are unbeaten and ranked a solid #1 in the FCS polls....

The Coyotes are also unbeaten in conference play and are at Indiana State this weekend.

