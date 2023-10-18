Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls needs snow plow drivers

With more snow on the way for Thursday, snow plows have been out all day to keep roads as clear...
Sioux Falls needs snow plow drivers(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter is right around the corner, but the City of Sioux Falls needs help now in order to be prepared.

The Public Works Administration will be hosting a one-day hiring event at their City Center location on October 31st in order to bring in more ‘snow fighters,’ or snow plow drivers in.

Dustin Hansen, Street Manager of the Sioux Falls Public Works Administration, said that typically, the city likes to have 25 to 30 seasonal employees with CDLs to utilize during snow events. For the last 10 years, however, Hansen said the city has been hovering around 12 to 15 seasonal employees.

Hansen said anyone with a Class A or Class B CDL can bring their license and their certifications into the hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Right now, snow plow drivers are paid $20.60 an hour, but Hansen said that will likely go up in the next two weeks.

