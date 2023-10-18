Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls seeks public input for aquatic facilities design process

The city of Sioux Falls is working with the public to improve various aquatic centers...
The city of Sioux Falls is working with the public to improve various aquatic centers throughout the city.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation wants to pick the community’s brain for the next step of the Kuehn Park and Frank Olson Park master plans.

Public meetings will be held to give residents the opportunity to share input on the design process of these facilities.

The meetings will take place at the following times:

  • Kuehn Park: 5:30–7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, at Prairie West Branch Library, 7630 West 26th Street in Sioux Falls
  • Frank Olson Park: 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8 and 7–8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, at The Social, 301 South Thompson Avenue in Sioux Falls (two days)

“Community involvement is a vital component to creating a successful design,” said Mike Patten, Parks Planning & Project Manager. “We learned in our Future of Aquatics engagement process last year that the community desires new, larger aquatic facilities with a balance of recreational and fitness features. The information learned during these sessions will provide the initial foundation for design and we will continue to involve the community throughout the process with periodic public meetings.”

Professional design firms will be present at the meetings to answer questions and to collect feedback from residents. Attendees are encouraged to bring ideas and cell phones to participate in the process.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Man found with explosive device after threatening to burn Yankton business down
Watertown residents face kidnapping, assault charges
Nate Tibbetts set to become highest paid WNBA coach with Phoenix Mercury
Nate Tibbetts finalizing deal to become highest paid coach in WNBA history!
Fundraiser supports Tea family with two sons battling muscular dystrophy
Fundraiser supports Tea family with two sons battling muscular dystrophy

Latest News

Jacobson Plaza
Sioux Falls breaks ground on Jacobson Plaza
Call to Freedom annual fundraiser brings awareness to human trafficking
Call to Freedom annual fundraiser brings awareness to human trafficking
Wings and Waves Gala celebrates partnership of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium
Wings and Waves Gala celebrates union of Sioux Falls zoo and aquarium
Empower U and 605 Running collaborate for wellness event
Empower U and 605 Running collaborate for wellness event