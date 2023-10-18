Sioux Falls seeks public input for aquatic facilities design process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation wants to pick the community’s brain for the next step of the Kuehn Park and Frank Olson Park master plans.

Public meetings will be held to give residents the opportunity to share input on the design process of these facilities.

The meetings will take place at the following times:

Kuehn Park: 5:30–7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, at Prairie West Branch Library, 7630 West 26th Street in Sioux Falls

Frank Olson Park: 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8 and 7–8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, at The Social, 301 South Thompson Avenue in Sioux Falls (two days)

“Community involvement is a vital component to creating a successful design,” said Mike Patten, Parks Planning & Project Manager. “We learned in our Future of Aquatics engagement process last year that the community desires new, larger aquatic facilities with a balance of recreational and fitness features. The information learned during these sessions will provide the initial foundation for design and we will continue to involve the community throughout the process with periodic public meetings.”

Professional design firms will be present at the meetings to answer questions and to collect feedback from residents. Attendees are encouraged to bring ideas and cell phones to participate in the process.

