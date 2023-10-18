Smoken Dakota Kennels Holds Trick-Or-Treat Event for Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Halloween costumes included four legs at the Smoken Dakota Kennels Trick-or-Treat event for dogs on Tuesday night.

The family-friendly event in Harrisburg featured a bounce house for kids and a Tiki bar serving beverages for adults.

People and their dogs got into the holiday spirit by dressing up.

“You can’t even explain it. It’s super fun, and to see all the smiles on people’s faces and the dogs it’s like they know their going trick-or-treating and get all excited when they go to the booths,” said Smoken Dakota Kennels owner Teri Jo Olean.

This is the seventh year Smoken Dakota Kennels has put on the event.

