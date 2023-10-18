Stampede win morning game in Sioux City over Muskies 6-4

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede defeated the Sioux City Musketeers, 6-4, on Tuesday afternoon in Sioux City. Spread between members of the Herd, the Stampede scored twice in the first period, three times in the second, and one final goal in the last frame.

Starting the day right, Gennadi Chaly got the Herd on the board just three minutes into the period. Assisted by Beckett Hendrickson, Chaly’s goal was his first one since being traded to the Herd prior to the season starting. JJ Wiebusch added to the Herd’s advantage with a goal just over six minutes later, assists to Jaksen Panzer and John McNelis, putting the Stampede up, 2-0. Closing out the scoring for the first period, the Musketeers were able to slide a goal in during a powerplay advantage, ending the period 2-1 in favor of the Herd.

The Stampede’s imports showed up strong throughout the day, first with Chaly’s first period goal then with Alex Rybakov’s early in the second period, assisted by Chaly. Rybakov’s goal also gave rookie Hayden Reid his first point of his USHL career. Tyler Borgula, assisted by Jaksen Panzer on the powerplay, increased the Stampede’s lead to three goals just one minute and 20 seconds after Rybakov’s goal. Sioux City decided to answer back at the 6:38 mark and make the score 4-2, but the Herd countered with a goal from Chris Pelosi, assisted by Will McDonough and Beckett Hendrickson, to set the Herd up 5-2 heading into the final frame.

Three quarters of the third period had nothing happening, until Will McDonough headed to the penalty box with a two-minute checking from behind call and a 10-minute game misconduct. Sioux City was able to score on their five-on-four advantage, but the Herd answered back two minutes later when Jaksen Panzer cemented the Stampede win off an assist from JJ Wiebusch. The Musketeers would go on to score one final goal to make the score 6-4 in favor of the Herd and end the afternoon there.

Herd goaltender Michael Chambre earned his second win of the season this afternoon. Marking 14 saves off 18 shots and a .778 save percentage, Chambre now holds a season save percentage of .895 and GAA of 2.63.

The Herd heads to Kearney and Omaha this weekend to take on the Storm and Lancers before coming back to Sioux Falls for the annual Halloween themed game on Oct. 22 versus the Musketeers. Information on the game is available on the Stampede website. Fans can purchase tickets through the Stampede office, KELOLAND box office, or online through Ticketmaster.

Game recap courtesy SF Stampede

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.