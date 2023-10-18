Avera Medical Minute
Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide

By FOX 8 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Two toddlers and an 8-year-old are dead after a house fire in New Orleans, WVUE reports.

The New Orleans Police Department says that they have information that points to the fire being started by the father of the children. Investigators say that around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, the mother of the three children, who was not home at the time, called 911 saying that their father intended to burn the house down.

Authorities were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street shortly after midnight.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy when they arrived. The children were sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle the fire, they discovered a third child, a 3-year-old boy, dead from what appeared to be injuries sustained on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. A person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

