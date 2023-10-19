Avera Medical Minute
American Legion Post 15 holds blowout sale

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls American Legion is holding a blowout rummage sale Thursday and Friday.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1300 N. Industrial Ave. next to the Military Heritage Alliance.

All clothing for sale will be marked at $1 or less, and some items are free.

Furniture and household items will be for sale at negotiable prices.

Unit 15 Auxiliary will also be selling baked goods.

“Come out and support our veterans in need. That is our main program — we want to help them, support them in any way, shape or form that we can. Every dollar that you come out and purchase goes to them,” said Joan Ishol, American Legion Post 15 rummage sale chairperson.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit youth programs at the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15.

Items that are unsold after this weekend will go to LifeScape, Children’s Inn and Berakhah House.

