Canton cat rescue makes it to finals in national competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Kitten League is a volunteer-ran animal rescue, and they’re currently in the race for a big cash prize.

The Rescue Your Rescue contest is held by Tractor Supply Co. in partnership with Hill’s. Based on a photo and an essay, the 10 animal rescues with the most votes will win a $15,000 grant.

The Kitten League has made it into the top 23 finalists of the competition with their photo of former resident cat Rhett, who has successfully been adopted. The voting closes October 22. All that is required of voters is to ‘heart’ or select their animal rescue of choice.

The Kitten League specializes in rescuing young cats or expecting mothers. They have around 30 cats currently available for adoption.

😻😻PLEASE VOTE FOR US TO WIN $15,000😻😻 Sorry, not sorry, we'll be spamming your page with this until the 22nd 😹 Super... Posted by The Kitten League on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.