Children’s Museum to host 21+ Museum After Dark Party

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On October 20, adults will be able to play on museum exhibits while enjoying craft brews at the Museum After Dark event.

The Museum After Dark event takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. Additional games and activities will be offered as well as a beer selection from Wooden Legs Brewing Company. Café Coteau will also be serving flatbread pizzas.

A photo ID must be presented to enter. Tickets are $15 each.

Kerri Vilhauer with the Children’s Museum joined Dakota News Now to discuss the event more.

