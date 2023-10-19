Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Crews battle Bryant structure fire

Firefighters responded to a commercial building on fire in Bryant Thursday morning, according...
Firefighters responded to a commercial building on fire in Bryant Thursday morning, according to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.(Courtesy of the Hamlin County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYANT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Firefighters responded to a commercial building on fire in Bryant Thursday morning, according to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at a building on the 200 block of W. Main Street.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported that firefighters from the Bryant, Hazel, Lake Norden, Willow Lake, Badger and Hayti Fire Departments battled the blaze for several hours from the building that housed tires.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlin County Emergency Management, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Norden Ambulance and the South Dakota Highway Patrol also responded.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Fire crews were still working on the fire at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
Virginia man wanted for double fatal shooting arrested in Vermillion
Mountain lion spotted in Madison
Mountain lion spotted in Madison
Theo Pollock’s organs will be used to hopefully save the lives of two other children. The...
Baby’s organs donated to save two other babies with transplants

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
Children’s Museum to host 21+ Museum After Dark Party
Children’s Museum to host 21+ Museum After Dark Party
Children’s Museum to host 21+ Museum After Dark Party
Children’s Museum to host 21+ Museum After Dark Party
Kaufmann House
Spooky Throwback Thursday: Kaufmann House Mystery
Spooky Throwback Thursday: Kaufmann House Mystery
Spooky Throwback Thursday: Kaufmann House Mystery