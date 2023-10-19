Crews battle Bryant structure fire

BRYANT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Firefighters responded to a commercial building on fire in Bryant Thursday morning, according to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at a building on the 200 block of W. Main Street.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported that firefighters from the Bryant, Hazel, Lake Norden, Willow Lake, Badger and Hayti Fire Departments battled the blaze for several hours from the building that housed tires.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, Hamlin County Emergency Management, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Norden Ambulance and the South Dakota Highway Patrol also responded.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Fire crews were still working on the fire at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

