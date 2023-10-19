Delbridge Committee: A decision won’t come until next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The committee responsible for the Delbridge taxidermy collection met again today to go over objectives, speak about what work had been done, and take some questions from the public.

Here are the highlights of the group’s second meeting:

The group has obtained a third-party representative to assess the mounts for damage. The taxidermist has worked with companies in the area in the past, such as Scheels and Cabela’s, and is travelling from Texas to make the assessment. They will not be available until early November, pushing the decision-making process back. The group agreed today in light of this development that they will not have a decision in regards to the animals until early next year.

There was concern from a member of the public about why an out of state taxidermist was called in, and whether or not they were properly licensed to practice in the state.

There are also concerns over the legality of using the space for anything other than the museum. The City Attorney’s Office is looking into the legality of it, and as of now, it appears to be a non-issue, however, City Councilors have heard from members of the community who state otherwise. Clarification will be needed before further actions are taken.

A large topic of discussion was the Great Plains Zoo’s masterplan moving forward with integration of the Butterfly House and Aquarium. That plan should be given to the committee members in the next week so they can have a more comprehensive look at how the zoo plans to grow, and how the Delbridge may or may not fit into that vision.

There was also discussion of looking at viability of moving the collection, and whether or not there would be another location that could support it. If it was moved, there would be strict performance markers to ensure that the collection is being used, as zoo information indicates that currently, it is not visited often enough to be sustainable as it is.

Consideration was made on possibly opening the museum again, perhaps for short periods of time. The museum would be open a few days a month to gauge public interest and see what performance markers it could hit. The zoo emphasized that there would be an issue with staffing as zoo staff would need to be watching the exhibits to ensure safety, and it would likely not give a clear view of long-term performance. The City Attorney’s office also had input, stating that there were many considerations they would want to make before opening the space up again to the public.

As the zoo finishes up their accreditation process for the year, the issue of available time was discussed. The process of deciding how to handle the mounts has been draining zoo resources and making it difficult for the members of the Zoo Board to complete other tasks, especially considering the museum is a city asset. The committee will look into hiring a project manager, whose sole responsibility is working on the future of the collection to ensure consistent timely work is completed for everyone.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.