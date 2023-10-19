Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large police and SWAT presence was seen on Wednesday night in the area of 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Roads in the area have been temporarily closed down and nearby businesses have been evacuated.

Few details are known at this time, stay with Dakota News Now for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Man found with explosive device after threatening to burn Yankton business down
Watertown residents face kidnapping, assault charges
Nate Tibbetts set to become highest paid WNBA coach with Phoenix Mercury
Nate Tibbetts finalizing deal to become highest paid coach in WNBA history!

Latest News

Sixth generation family farm celebrates 100th harvest
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
How to talk to your kids about global tragedies