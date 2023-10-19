Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large police and SWAT presence was seen on Wednesday night in the area of 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Roads in the area have been temporarily closed down and nearby businesses have been evacuated.

Few details are known at this time, stay with Dakota News Now for updates on this developing story.

