Driver in fatal Sioux City crash identified

(WVVA)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police have now identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Wesley Parkway last Friday, Oct. 13.

Police say 30-year-old Wesley Louis Staten of Sioux City was the driver of a Ford Expedition that ran a red light at the intersection of West 6th Street and Wesley Parkway and struck a Ford Fusion. This crash resulted in the death of two people in the Ford Fusion. They have been identified as 51-year-old Terry Frisbie of Sioux City and 50-year-old Judith Jordan of Le Mars, Iowa.

According to police, Staten fled the scene but later turned himself in.

Charges against Staten are still pending at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

