Featured artists prepare for ‘Live & Local’ performance on Thursday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Live & Local series continues at the Washington Pavilion on Thursday night.

Local Artist Nathan Barrow will be accompanied by Carey Hofer, a multi-instrumentalist proficient in jazz, blues, and swing.

The Midtown Coffee Radio Hour, described as “a nostalgic, folksy radio hour show with live music and original made-for-radio skits centered around a theme and narrated by a host,” will close out the night.

The Pavilion launched the series back in September to showcase area talent including singers, dancers, and actors on the third Thursday of each month.

