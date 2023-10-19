Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hills Beaver Creek and Jackson CC finish perfect regular seasons in Minnesota HS Football

Patriots and Huskies get big wins Wednesday to remain unbeaten
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLS and PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Hills Beaver Creek Patriots built a 34-6 lead at the half and went on to beat New Ulm Cathedral 40-18 Wednesday night to finish up a perfect regular season (7-0). Jamin Metzger capped the scoring for HBC.

And at Pipestone it was all Jackson County Central. The 4th-ranked team in Class 2-A rolled to a 35-7 lead at the half as Seth Stai scored the first 2 touchdowns for the Huskies who went on to win 40-14 and head intio the post season with an 8-0 record.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Man found with explosive device after threatening to burn Yankton business down
Watertown residents face kidnapping, assault charges

Latest News

SDSU Women must overcome 2 key injuries to win Summit League title again
SDSU women’s basketball team prepared to overcome 2 key injuries
Leanne Williamson loved the environment at USD-SDSU volleyball Tuesday in Vermillion
Leanne Williamson loved the environment at Tuesday’s USD-SDSU volleyball match
October 18th Plays of the Week
October 18th Plays of the Week
SDSU Women must overcome 2 key injuries to win Summit League title again
SDSU women's basketball team prepared to overcome loss of 2 key players to injury
October 18th Plays of the Week
October 18th Plays of the Week