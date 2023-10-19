Hills Beaver Creek and Jackson CC finish perfect regular seasons in Minnesota HS Football

HILLS and PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Hills Beaver Creek Patriots built a 34-6 lead at the half and went on to beat New Ulm Cathedral 40-18 Wednesday night to finish up a perfect regular season (7-0). Jamin Metzger capped the scoring for HBC.

And at Pipestone it was all Jackson County Central. The 4th-ranked team in Class 2-A rolled to a 35-7 lead at the half as Seth Stai scored the first 2 touchdowns for the Huskies who went on to win 40-14 and head intio the post season with an 8-0 record.

