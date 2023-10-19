Holocaust survivor shares his story in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday evening, Sioux Falls residents heard the story of the survival and triumph of a holocaust survivor.

As the lone survivor of his entire family, Joseph Alexander shared his personal story through six years in 12 nazi concentration camps, including the infamous Dachau and Auschwitz-Birkenau death camps.

The event was organized by the Chabad Jewish Center and in partnership with the University of South Dakota.

