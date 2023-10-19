Avera Medical Minute
Holocaust survivor shares his story in Sioux Falls

As the lone survivor of his entire family, Joseph Alexander shared his personal story through six years in 12 nazi concentration camps, including the infamous Dachau and Auschwitz-Birkenau death camps.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday evening, Sioux Falls residents heard the story of the survival and triumph of a holocaust survivor.

As the lone survivor of his entire family, Joseph Alexander shared his personal story through six years in 12 nazi concentration camps, including the infamous Dachau and Auschwitz-Birkenau death camps.

The event was organized by the Chabad Jewish Center and in partnership with the University of South Dakota.

Previous coverage: 100-year-old Holocaust survivor to speak in Sioux Falls

