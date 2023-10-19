Avera Medical Minute
Hunters arrive in Sioux Falls for pheasant opener

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hunters from across the country arrived at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport today — and more are expected tomorrow — for the opening weekend of the pheasant hunting season in South Dakota.

Experience Sioux Falls and local businesses were there to greet visitors.

The organization said it’s a way to say thank you to hunters as their visits provide a boost to the local economy.

“It’s big — not only for Sioux Falls, but South Dakota as a whole,” said Matt Barthel, communication manager for Experience Sioux Falls. “All these hunters are flying in here, spending their money — whether that’s renting a car, getting fuel, stopping at restaurants, shopping, all that. So all that money is coming into our economy, so that benefits residents in the long term.”

The pheasant opener is always the third Saturday of October. This season will run through Jan. 31.

Shooting hours are from 10 a.m. until sunset.

