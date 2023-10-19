Avera Medical Minute
Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway happening October 20

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats is an organization that purchases brand new coats for children in the Sioux Falls and surrounding areas who may be in need of a new winter coat. Teresa Blauwet joined us in studio to talk about the annual giveaway happening Oct. 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Siouxland Libraries Downtown Library. The child must be present at the giveaway to make sure the coat fits properly.

If you want to donate to Kidz-N-Coats to help purchase new coats, you can Venmo any amount to @Kidzncoats_SD or you can be a sponsor on the Kidz-N-Coats website. Every dollar goes toward buying brand-new coats.

