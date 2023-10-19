Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway happening October 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats is an organization that purchases brand new coats for children in the Sioux Falls and surrounding areas who may be in need of a new winter coat. Teresa Blauwet joined us in studio to talk about the annual giveaway happening Oct. 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Siouxland Libraries Downtown Library. The child must be present at the giveaway to make sure the coat fits properly.

If you want to donate to Kidz-N-Coats to help purchase new coats, you can Venmo any amount to @Kidzncoats_SD or you can be a sponsor on the Kidz-N-Coats website. Every dollar goes toward buying brand-new coats.

