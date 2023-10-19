Leanne Williamson loved the environment at Tuesday’s USD-SDSU volleyball match

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great environment at the Sanford Coyotes Sports Center in Vermillion for the USD-SDSU volleyball match...

The Jacks won the first 2 sets before the Coyote Crazies got the team fired up and they roared back to win 3-2 before 2,400 rowdy fans.

I had Leanne Williamson on Calling All Sports today and she talked about what an awesome environment it was for college volleyball...

USD Volleyball Coach Leanne Williamson says, “They were loud, they were engaged, they made a difference for us as we worked through some of those first set jitters. We love playing in this match. It’s obviously a big match-up. We love the rivalry aspect of it.”

The Coyotes improved to 11-8 overall and 5-3 in the Summit League. It was a tough loss for the Jacks who are now 4-16 overall.

