New Life Treatment Center seeking help to pay off debt by year’s end

The New Life Treatment Center in Woodstock, Minnesota has 28 beds for addiction recovery, detox services, and much more. It has been vital to the surrounding communities, but now it’s facing the potential of closing its doors.(Dakota News Now)
By Parker Brown
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the current opioid crisis in the United States, treatment centers are now more important than ever and one treatment center in rural Minnesota is reaching out to their community for help.

The New Life Treatment Center in Woodstock, Minnesota has 28 beds for addiction recovery, detox services, and much more. It has been vital to the surrounding communities, but now it’s facing the potential of closing its doors due to a large debt: $300,000 to an overseas billing company they did business with after Covid hit.

Heather Hedger inherited a tough situation in her new position as executive director. She said that over the past five years, insurance companies and the state have reduced the rate of reimbursement for treatment services. Couple that with looming debt, and it looks daunting.

“It resulted in insecurities for the clients, insecurities for us,” Hedger said. “Trying to keep staff and everyone stable enough to where we can continue to provide treatment.”

Hedger received treatment at New Life for alcohol addiction. She has seen firsthand what having residential and detox services can do for the surrounding communities. Woodstock might not sound like an ideal location, but the distance from the next closest facility makes it even more necessary.

“So many of the treatment centers are located in the cities, people are faced with the choice of going to treatment hours and hours away with no connection to their family or being able to stay here,” Hedger said.

Wesley Caster also went through New Life’s programs. Caster and Hedger are proof of successful recovery. They get to help others in the same situations they were in.

“It’s really special for me because it’s like getting to do a twelfth step every day,” Caster said. “So being able to help people from the same background that I came from, it means a lot to me.”

These programs have helped them get their lives back. Now, they’re fighting for the treatment center to stay open. They’re in the business of recovery, but now they seek help to recover themselves.

“If we were to close down, that’s a lot of people we wouldn’t be able to help. A lot of lives were lost,” Caster said. “With the increase in numbers, it’s just going to get worse.”

“If these doors close, it’s not a matter of having people go to another treatment center. If these doors close, there’s twenty-eight people that won’t get a bed,” Hedger said.

Today, 25 of their 28 rooms are occupied. If they had to close their doors, patients would have to travel farther away from family to find the same services. If you want to donate to New Life, you can contribute to their GoFundMe here.

