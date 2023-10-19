Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

October 18th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Soccer, Football and Hockey
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls Christian set up their corner kick piece correctly, finding Boston Gerdes who taps in the early goal.

Howard’s Taiden Hoyer would not be brought to the ground, making hits and escaping tackle after tackle for six.

Already assisting on the first goal in program history, Augustana’s Arnaud Vachon makes certain of the team’s first win with a late goal over Bowling Green.

The Coyotes shared the ball around against Youngstown State, as Carter Bell gets the ball thrown his way and makes a juggling act for the touchdown.

And our top spot this week goes to Harrisburg’s Elsie Odney, setting up in the left corner and making a ridiculous shot on goal to add to Harrisburg’s lead.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Man found with explosive device after threatening to burn Yankton business down
Watertown residents face kidnapping, assault charges

Latest News

HBC and Jackson CC wrap up perfect regular seasons Wednesday night
Hills Beaver Creek and Jackson CC finish perfect regular seasons in Minnesota HS Football
SDSU Women must overcome 2 key injuries to win Summit League title again
SDSU women’s basketball team prepared to overcome 2 key injuries
Leanne Williamson loved the environment at USD-SDSU volleyball Tuesday in Vermillion
Leanne Williamson loved the environment at Tuesday’s USD-SDSU volleyball match
SDSU Women must overcome 2 key injuries to win Summit League title again
SDSU women's basketball team prepared to overcome loss of 2 key players to injury