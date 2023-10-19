October 18th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls Christian set up their corner kick piece correctly, finding Boston Gerdes who taps in the early goal.

Howard’s Taiden Hoyer would not be brought to the ground, making hits and escaping tackle after tackle for six.

Already assisting on the first goal in program history, Augustana’s Arnaud Vachon makes certain of the team’s first win with a late goal over Bowling Green.

The Coyotes shared the ball around against Youngstown State, as Carter Bell gets the ball thrown his way and makes a juggling act for the touchdown.

And our top spot this week goes to Harrisburg’s Elsie Odney, setting up in the left corner and making a ridiculous shot on goal to add to Harrisburg’s lead.

And those are your plays of the week.

