Over 44,000 South Dakotans still qualify for Medicaid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Social Services reported Medicaid expansion enrollment has been a smooth transition since it launched in July.

Although many have signed up, a nonprofit organization says many more qualify.

Since Medicaid expansion started July 1, 7,500 South Dakotans have enrolled.

Justin Stilwell said enrolling in Medicaid has changed his life.

Four years ago, Stilwell’s life completely changed with a diagnosis of Crohn’s disease.

“Almost died a couple of times. I was hospitalized three or four times, and then I got sick and ended up losing my job, my health coverage and ended up probably somewhere around $60,000 in debt,” Stilwell said.

Thankfully, there is hope for a better future with medication, without an unbearable financial burden.

“The main medication I’m taking for Crohn’s disease is $5,000 a month if you don’t have insurance,” he said.

Thanks to Medicaid coverage, his prescription copay is $1.

“Life changing. Very much so,” he said.

Shelly Ten Napel with the nonprofit Community Healthcare Association of the Dakotas (CHAD) explains just how much Medicaid can cover.

“The full cost of health care for things like hospital visits, medications, dental care, behavioral health care, really runs the gamut,” said Ten Napel.

Ten Napel said navigators can help: “Those are people who can answer any type of question about health coverage.”

Stilwell’s experience of applying was straightforward, and he heard back in two weeks.

“They had me submit a couple pay stubs and fill out some paperwork online, and I got approved surprisingly fast,” Stilwell said.

A South Dakotan who is single and earns up to $20,000 a year can qualify, and a family of four earning up to $40,000 a year would be eligible.

To learn more, visit www.getcoveredsouthdakota.org or call 2-1-1.

