SDSU women’s basketball team prepared to overcome 2 key injuries

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU women’s basketball team is favored to win another Summit League title in the pre-season poll.

Summit League basketball is right around the corner and the SDSU women are the pre-season pick to win the conference again. But they will have to do it with Kallie Theisen and Haleigh Timmer who are both out for the season with injuries.

Needless to say that’s a major blow to the team. But at least they have plenty of depth which means new opportunities.

SDSU Senior Tori Nelson says, “Just have to take that mentality that we have a lot of young players that are ready to go and fill roles that they haven’t been in before and I’m really confident in them. Even with Kal and Tim not on the court , they will still be great leaders for us in helping to guide those younger players into those roles.”

SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says, “To lose them is big holes to fill, but I absolutely believe that we have some really talented young players who would have played backup roles this year who will now have to step in and do more for us. That’s difficult circumstances but it’s also exciting for those players.”

Nelson will be taking on a leadership role with her good buddy Myah Selland graduated. So there will be some new faces on the floor this year for AJ.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.