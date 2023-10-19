Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU women’s basketball team prepared to overcome 2 key injuries

Theissen and Timmer are out for the season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU women’s basketball team is favored to win another Summit League title in the pre-season poll.

Summit League basketball is right around the corner and the SDSU women are the pre-season pick to win the conference again. But they will have to do it with Kallie Theisen and Haleigh Timmer who are both out for the season with injuries.

Needless to say that’s a major blow to the team. But at least they have plenty of depth which means new opportunities.

SDSU Senior Tori Nelson says, “Just have to take that mentality that we have a lot of young players that are ready to go and fill roles that they haven’t been in before and I’m really confident in them. Even with Kal and Tim not on the court , they will still be great leaders for us in helping to guide those younger players into those roles.”

SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says, “To lose them is big holes to fill, but I absolutely believe that we have some really talented young players who would have played backup roles this year who will now have to step in and do more for us. That’s difficult circumstances but it’s also exciting for those players.”

Nelson will be taking on a leadership role with her good buddy Myah Selland graduated. So there will be some new faces on the floor this year for AJ.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
broken glass generic
Three, including child, shot at in Sioux Falls
Man found with explosive device after threatening to burn Yankton business down
Watertown residents face kidnapping, assault charges

Latest News

Leanne Williamson loved the environment at USD-SDSU volleyball Tuesday in Vermillion
Leanne Williamson loved the environment at Tuesday’s USD-SDSU volleyball match
October 18th Plays of the Week
October 18th Plays of the Week
SDSU Women must overcome 2 key injuries to win Summit League title again
SDSU women's basketball team prepared to overcome loss of 2 key players to injury
October 18th Plays of the Week
October 18th Plays of the Week