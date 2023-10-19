Sioux Falls suspect in possession of stolen vehicles in hospital following police standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Violent crime officers found and barricaded a stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls Wednesday night, leading to a standoff.

The incident started about 6:30 p.m.

Violent crime officers found a person who was wanted for possession of two stolen vehicles. Both vehicles had keys inside at the time they were stolen. One was taken last Friday, and the other was taken last Tuesday.

As the officers were investigating those cases, they had probable cause to believe a suspect was in possession of those vehicles.

The officers followed the vehicle, which stopped in a parking lot in the 2500 block of W. 10th St. This is near 10th and Kiwanis.

The driver parked and went inside a store. The suspect remained in the van.

The officers blocked in the van with two violent crime unit vehicles — one in the front and one behind the van.

Once blocked in, the suspect jumped from the passenger seat into the driver seat and rammed the two cars, attempting to get out.

Once he realized he could not get out, he jumped into the backseat and rummaged around, taking out a handgun.

He grabbed a one-year-old child who was in the van and held the child in his lap.

SWAT and negotiators were called in. A little after midnight, he released the child. The child was unharmed and was turned over to the mother.

About 1:20 a.m., the suspect finally turned himself in.

As he got out of the vehicle, his gun went off and shot his foot. Authorities do not know if the shot was intentional or accidental.

As a result of the gunshot wound, the suspect was taken to the hospital.

He is still in the hospital at this time.

Because he is in the hospital, police are not able to release his name. He is 19 from Sioux Falls.

There is a connection between the suspect and the child.

The suspect hasn’t been firmly charged yet. Aggravated assault is a likely charge to come.

