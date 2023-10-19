Sixth generation family farm celebrates 100th harvest

VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — For many farmers all over the region, Saturday was a typical day of harvest. But for 31-year-old Ethan VanderWal, it provided a powerful moment — one for the ages.

His 79-year-old grandfather, Lawrence VanderWal, was driving the combine. Ethan’s father, Kent, 54, was driving truck and hauling soybeans to the grain bin. Ethan and his one-year-old son were in the grain cart.

Four generations in the field at the same time.

”That’s neat to have everybody together on the field for the 100th harvest,” Ethan said.

Kent called it an “A-Ha moment.”

“We’ve been doing it on that piece of land for 100 years,” Kent said on Wednesday, smiling and shaking his head. “Technically, there were four generations harvesting that day, but the sixth generation was being held by my son.”

There was a time when handing down the family farm was common and assumed in the United States. But since 1935, the number of farms in the nation has decreased from 6.8 million to about 2 million.

In the last 15 years, over 200,000 farms have been lost. Farms like VanderWal Yards is becoming more of rarity. The reasons are many and complex, and plenty are offered in this deep dive from TIME Magazine.

They can only speak for themselves, but how have the VanderWals kept things together while others are giving up or selling their land?

“The key part is the fact that we brought each generation up through the farm, so they understand what goes on each and every day on the farm,” Kent said. “It started out with my dad’s grandpa and my dad’s mom.

“We’ve been on it every day, so we understand what it takes to make it work every day, how we have to communicate with each other, how we have to work with each other, and the respect each of us have to have to know what the strengths the other person has and doesn’t have.”

It’s nature and nurture. Each generation grows up with it, then sees how it is done, and wants to be a part of it because the VanderWals all seem to get along.

Lawrence’s grandfather John purchased 160 acres of land between Bruce and Volga in 1923, and suffered a stroke when Lawrence was 17. Lawrence was eager to jump in and help with even more chores. A few months later, Lawrence graduated from high school and had little interest in college.

“I wanted to chop corn silos,” Lawrence said. “I wanted to be a part of the family operation.”

He worked full-time on the farm for eight years. In 1970, his brother Dale came home from military service, and the two of them combined forces with their father to form VanderWal Yards Corporation, taking a mostly corn-and-oats operation to a “diversified” farm that grows corn, soybeans, and alfalfa. They also raise cattle and run a feedlot. They are adamant about being “stewards of the land” who “utilize what’s been given to us.”

Kent’s brother Dean rounds out the four-man roster VanderWal Yards’ full-time, year-round workers, along with some farm hands.

”All of us work together,” Kent said. “Ethan is more of the mechanic around here. Dean’s more of the cattle feeder. I’m more of the agronomy guy. And, dad’s the fill-in-guy.”

Lawrence still wakes up at 5:30 every morning and is doing chores by 7 a.m. He said maybe someday, he’ll fully retire like most people his age, but he can’t help waking on a farm and helping out. He still enjoys it.

”It’s being part of the family, bringing in some of the family members in the operation,” Lawrence said. “And, being my age, now I can step back and let them take over, but still have the opportunity to do what I can do, yet.”

Both Kent and Ethan mentioned how all these years, they’ve never seen Lawrence lose his cool. He’s often in a good mood, and “really has no hobbies” off the farm, other than attending and watching sporting events — Sioux Valley High School, South Dakota State, and NASCAR races.

Kent was asked what it meant to still have Lawrence around and engaged in the business.

“It’s awesome. It’s awesome,” Kent said, choking up. “To have me tell somebody that dad is out at 7 in the morning, feeding cattle when he’s 79 years old —”

Kent couldn’t hold in the emotion any longer. He burst into tears, and apologized for doing so, then gathered himself.

“And, yet, he’s his own boss,” Kent said. “If he wants to quit early, he can quit early, but I don’t think he wants to.”

It may seem corny, but it’s this kind of strong family bond that keeps the farm going and growing.

The plot started at 160 and is now at 2,000, and business is strong — with yields rising every year.

Yes, new equipment and new technologies have made production faster and more efficient, but Kelly pointed out that that success still comes down to the people that work the land.

So much has changed, yet so much remains the same.

“It’s all about how you approach a problem and how you work with others to resolve that issue and keep moving forward,” Kelly said.

This includes Sally, the boss of the house, who, like men out in the field, has her own FM radio “walkie talkie” to communicate. She’s the family cook and the farm historian. Throughout the interviews with the VanderWal men, she directed traffic and made suggestions as they answered questions. She made sure to point out that the VanderWal men are active in the South Dakota Farm Bureau and South Dakota Beef Council.

Dean pointed out how Sally and all the farm wives are integral to the success of the operation. They take care of the children and help out on the farm when needed. Their immeasurable value goes well beyond that.

Ethan hopes Cohen will continue to carry on the family tradition.

“I’ll do the best that I can to keep marching forward and keep working and farming, and if he wants to do it, awesome,” Ethan said.

So how did the 100th harvest turn out for the VanderWals? Rather well, Kent said, thanks to timely rains in July and August that followed a dry June.

Kent didn’t use the word “well” to describe the season and the projected yield. He chose a word that he agreed is a way to describe his life’s work, and the way of life, on the family farm with his family.

“Blessed.”

