Sunny and Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover around the region today. Temperatures will be warming up, too. Highs will range from the mid 60s in the east, to the low to mid 70s out west. The wind will start to pick up again out west later today with gusts around 30 mph.

It looks like we’ll have an even nicer day on Friday with some gorgeous weather this weekend! Highs Friday will be in the 70s around the region and the nation. We’ll keep that nice weather rolling into the weekend with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Next week we’ll experience some big changes. We’re tracking a strong storm system that looks to arrive for the middle to end of next week which will not only involve cooler temperatures but more rain and strong wind speeds.

