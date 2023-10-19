USD rape suspect in custody

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gavin Jensen turned himself in to the Clay County Jail on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to a release from the City of Vermillion, the 19-year-old was indicted on Monday for Second-Degree Rape and Fourth-Degree Rape regarding an incident that was reported Sept. 9 in Vermillion.

The incident was one of six warnings issued by the University of South Dakota since the beginning of this semester.

In this case, the sexual assault involved an acquaintance.

Jensen has been released on a $15,000 cash/surety bond.

His first court appearance has been set for Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.

