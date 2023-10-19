A weekend for the girls at the Sioux Falls Convention Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 230 exhibitors will head to the Sioux Falls Convention Center for the etc. Expo for Her and the GonnaGetWed Bridal Showcase this weekend.

Friday and Saturday, the 17th annual etc. Expo for Her will provide a celebration of food, fashion, fitness and fun. Then, on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., the GonnaGetWed Bridal Showcase will feature booths to help with all things wedding planning and a drawing for a free honeymoon to Belize.

Event organizers joined Dakota News Now on Thursday to preview the upcoming activities.

