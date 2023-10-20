Avera Medical Minute
‘America’s Story’ presentation to support mission trip

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A presentation on the birth and history of America will take place next month with the goal of raising money for a mission trip.

Jeff Gould, an author, entertainer and broadcaster known for “A Prairie Christmas,” will be presenting his popular keynote “America’s Story” at Hilltop United Methodist Church.

The presentation will be raising funds for a group of 18 church members to travel to Guatemala to help build infrastructure in remote areas.

“2015 was the first year that we went, and it was an awesome experience. The people there are wonderful, and so we’ve decided that we would like to go there every three years to give our students and adults here in the U.S. an opportunity to experience what Guatemala has to offer,” said Kris Rees, youth director for Hilltop United Methodist Church.

“America’s Story” will be presented at Hilltop United Methodist on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

You can contact the church to purchase tickets.

