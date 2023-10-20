Avera Medical Minute
ChiliFest Cookoff provides free meals to the community

ChiliFest 2023
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dozens of local chefs came together on Thursday night to compete in the 2023 ChiliFest Cookoff at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds.

The competition went away due to the Covid-19 pandemics and 2023 was their comeback year. All proceeds raised from the event will go to The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

“As firefighters, you gotta love people, and we love people just like the people at The Banquet. The people there volunteer a lot and help the same people we are helping, and we love them. This a great way to fundraise for them and make sure people that are in need are fed,” said Mark Olson, the VP of the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association.

Those who got tickets to the ChiliFest were able to listen to live music and win prizes as well.

