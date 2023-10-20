Avera Medical Minute
Community leaders sleep outside for homeless awareness event

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community leaders came together Thursday night to shine a light on what it feels like to experience homelessness in Sioux Falls.

The Night of Hope event at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is a simulation for people who learn what it’s like to not have a home, sleeping outside in a cardboard box.

“To see their perspective of things is really an eye-opener, and they are very grateful after they experience this. It’s something we would never know if we didn’t experience this,” said Madline Shields, Executive Director of the Bishop Dudley House.

This was the 9th year that the Bishop Dudley House put on the event.

