Elegant Mommy’s Fall Festival this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Elegant Mommy will be hosting their Fall Festival in Sioux Falls on October 21, and it will feature a petting zoo, a bounce house, a photo booth and a trunk or treat.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Elegant Mommy’s location in Sioux Falls. Costumes are optional.

Ashley Auch and Lindsay Auch from Elegant Mommy joined Dakota News Now on Friday to discuss more about the event.

